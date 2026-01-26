Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Pops for 21 in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker produced 21 points (5-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 132-116 victory over the Pacers.
The 27-year-old wing delivered at least one steal and one block for a fifth straight game while extending his streak of games with multiple three-pointers to 18. Since moving back into the starting five on a regular basis in late December, Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 boards, 3.7 threes and 1.5 steals over his last 15 contests.
