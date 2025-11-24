Alexander-Walker closed with 23 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 victory over Charlotte.

Alexander-Walker seemed to cool off after exploding for 38 points Nov. 20 against the Spurs, as he dropped just 10 against the Pelicans on Saturday, but was able to regain offensive momentum Sunday. Alexander-Walker has been key to Atlanta, especially with the absence of Trae Young (knee), as he averages 20.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.4 threes across 32.8 minutes in his last 11 starts.