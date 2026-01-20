Alexander-Walker had 32 points (9-20 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 112-110 loss to the Bucks.

The 27-year-old guard continues to have a breakout campaign, and the Hawks swapping Trae Young (knee) out for CJ McCollum in the backcourt has only solidified his elevated usage. Monday's 32 points were Alexander-Walker's best output since Nov. 30, when he dropped 34 on the 76ers, and it marked the sixth time he's delivered 30-plus points in 43 games. Through 10 contests in January, Alexander-Walker is averaging 21.8 points, 4.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 3.7 threes and 1.5 steals.