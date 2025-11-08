default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Alexander-Walker (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Alexander-Walker is dealing with a back issue, which could keep him sidelined. If he's ultimately ruled out, the team will likely turn to Keaton Wallace and Vit Krejci to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

More News