Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Questionable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (back) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Alexander-Walker is dealing with a back issue, which could keep him sidelined. If he's ultimately ruled out, the team will likely turn to Keaton Wallace and Vit Krejci to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
