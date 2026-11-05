Alexander-Walker ended with 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Wizards.

Alexander-Walker had another fantastic performance Wednesday, tying Anthony Davis for the game-high in points. With Jalen Johnson (ankle) sidelined for the Hawks' last two contests, Alexander-Walker has turned things up, averaging 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals while shooting 51.7 percent from deep over 31.9 minutes per outing during that span. The 28-year-old is having the best season of his career, and he could stay more productive than usual if Johnson misses more time moving forward.