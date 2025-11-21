Alexander-Walker totaled 38 points (13-17 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Thursday's 135-126 loss to the Spurs.

Alexander-Walker couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc, where he torched the nets for a season high in made threes. He was also effective on the opposite end of the court, where he led Atlanta in swats. The Virginia Tech product has impressed from a scoring perspective over his last three appearances, averaging 29.3 points during this hot stretch.