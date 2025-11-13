Alexander-Walker registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 victory over the Kings.

Alexander-Walker returned from a two-game absence due to a back concern, sliding straight back into the starting lineup. After a strong start to the season, Alexander-Walker has been thrust into a starting role following a knee injury to Trae Young. Through 10 games, he is averaging 17.2 points, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game.