Alexander-Walker finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's 124-121 win over Brooklyn.

Alexander-Walker hit the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive contest. He didn't shoot the ball well. However, the 28-year-old continues to exceed preseason expectations. While the return of Jalen Johnson (ankle) after a three-game absence could cause Alexander-Walker's production to decline somewhat, the latter is still on track for a career year, assuming he continues to play at an All-Star level.