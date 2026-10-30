Alexander-Walker delivered 25 points (8-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Alexander-Walker provided Atlanta with a major scoring boost, connecting on four three-pointers and making two late free throws that proved to be clutch. His 12 attempts from beyond the arc highlight his aggressive perimeter role, although his limited playmaking and rebounding make his fantasy value somewhat scoring-dependent. Continued opportunities to operate as a primary perimeter threat should support his upside, and he's enjoyed a strong start to the season as a scoring weapon -- he has cleared the 20-point mark in three of his first six outings.