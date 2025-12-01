Alexander-Walker contributed 34 points (11-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 44 minutes during Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime win over the 76ers.

Alexander-Walker is going through a prolific stretch and has recorded at least 30 points for the third time over his last six games. He's also achieved that mark in back-to-back games for the first time in 2025-26. Alexander-Walker has been an excellent backcourt partner for Dyson Daniels in the absence of Trae Young (knee), and his numbers suggest he should remain a regular starter across all formats until further notice. He averaged 21.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks per game in November while shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range.