Alexander-Walker agreed to a four-year, $62 million contract with the Hawks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Hawks will send a second-round pick and cash considerations back to Minnesota as part of the deal, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports. Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists over 25.3 minutes per game during the regular season in 2024-25, and he's been available for all 82 games in back-to-back regular seasons. With the addition of Kristaps Porzingis and the retention of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson (shoulder), Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu, it's unclear if Alexander-Walker will land a spot in the starting five.