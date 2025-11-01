Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Shines in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker posted 21 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-108 win over the Pacers.
Alexander-Walker drew the start in place of Trae Young, who was ruled out due to a knee injury. Alexander-Walker continues to fare well offensively, as he's now scored 17 or more points in five of his first six appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. He's also provided a spark defensively by racking up two steals in three of his last four matchups.
