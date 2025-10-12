Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Sits out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (rest) did not play in Saturday's exhibition against the Grizzlies.
There was no report of an injury for Alexander-Walker, so this appears to have been a planned night off for the veteran. Alexander-Walker has looked sharp in the preseason so far and projects to be Atlanta's sixth man this season.
More News
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Paces Atlanta in preseason loss•
-
Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Sent to ATL in sign-and-trade•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Muted output in season-ending loss•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Impressive two-way performance•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Chips in 12 points in blowout win•
-
Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Pops for 17 points in loss•