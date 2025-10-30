Alexander-Walker recorded 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 win over Brooklyn.

Alexander-Walker shifted to the bench Wednesday, although that could be a short-term move following a knee injury to Trae Young. While it is only being reported as a knee sprain, there is a decent chance Young will miss time moving forward. Alexander-Walker has been arguably the most consistent player for the Hawks this season, and could very well find himself with a sizeable role, at least for the foreseeable future. If he is available in your league, go and rectify that immediately.