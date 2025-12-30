Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker is starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup on a night where the Hawks are shorthanded without Trae Young (quadriceps) and Jalen Johnson (illness). Alexander-Walker looked strong in his last start Tuesday against Chicago, finishing with 21 points, one rebound, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.
