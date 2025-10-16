default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Alexander-Walker will start in Thursday's preseason game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Dyson Daniels (rest) sidelined, Alexander-Walker will start in Atlanta's preseason finale. The 27-year-old swingman is expected to serve as one of the Hawks' top options off the bench in the 2025-26 campaign.

More News