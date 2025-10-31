Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The Hawks are awaiting some clarity on Trae Young's (knee) injury, and Alexander-Walker will get the first look in the first unit in Young's stead. Alexander-Walker has averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 30.0 minutes per contest in five games this season.