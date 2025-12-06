Alexander-Walker totaled 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Friday's 134-133 loss to the Nuggets.

Alexander-Walker delivered an efficient shooting performance en route to a team-high 30 points, albeit in a losing effort. The 27-year-old swingman also chipped in five or more three-pointers for the fourth time in his last five games after shooting just 2-for-7 from downtown in Thursday's loss to the Clippers. He has been on fire of late, scoring at least 21 points in each of his last five outings.