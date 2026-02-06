Alexander-Walker closed with 23 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over the Jazz.

Despite the arrival of CJ McCollum in Atlanta, Alexander-Walker continues to hold down a spot in the starting lineup and has scored at least 19 points in six straight contests. Alexander-Walker is making it difficult for the Hawks to consider moving him to a bench role, with the 27-year-old swingman averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 33.3 minutes per tilt in his last six games.