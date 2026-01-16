Alexander-Walker posted 11 points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Alexander-Walker is enjoying a successful first year in Atlanta so far, and he should continue to do so with Trae Young (knee) now out of the picture altogether. Over his last 10 contests, Alexander-Walker has averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.