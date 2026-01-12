Alexander-Walker notched 24 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 124-111 victory over the Warriors.

Alexander-Walker was one of three Hawks to top 20 points in Sunday's double-digit road win. The 27-year-old has been confident firing from deep, knocking down at least three triples in seven of the past 10 games. It's been a true breakout in the guard's first season with Atlanta, as he's averaging 20.6 points through 39 appearances after posting single-digit scoring averages in each of the previous three regular seasons.