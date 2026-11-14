Alexander-Walker notched 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 125-117 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Alexander-Walker's offensive responsibilities have grown considerably in Atlanta, but the increased shot volume also exposes fantasy managers to some ugly shooting performances. Friday's 11 three-point attempts were particularly costly, although his defensive contributions helped soften the impact. The encouraging development is that Atlanta continues to trust him with substantial playing time, giving him opportunities to contribute across several categories even when his perimeter shot isn't falling. Even if he has one bad shooting effort from time to time, Alexander-Walker should remain a valuable offensive weapon for the Hawks. He's averaging 24.0 points per game despite shooting 39.2 percent from the floor since the beginning of November.