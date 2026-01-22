Alexander-Walker chipped in 11 points (3-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 victory over Memphis.

Alexander-Walker had a tough time getting his shot to drop, missing his first five field goal attempts, and he didn't get his first three-pointer to fall until late in the fourth quarter. It was an off-night for a guy who is having a career-year, but managers can anticipate a bounce-back performance Friday versus Phoenix.