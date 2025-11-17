Alexander-Walker accumulated 26 points (9-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-122 victory over the Suns.

Alexander-Walker was the Hawks' second-best scorer in this matchup behind Onyeka Okongwu, who finished with 27 points. Alexander-Walker has been embracing a bigger role due to the absence of Trae Young (knee) and has stepped up as a reliable backcourt threat when available. He's averaging 18.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game when deployed in a starting role, a trend that will continue as long as Young remains out.