Alexander-Walker amassed 22 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and two rebounds across 31 minutes during Friday's 142-115 loss to Detroit.

Alexander-Walker led Atlanta in scoring in the blowout loss, delivering another efficient shooting performance. It was also his first game this season without an assist and his eighth with two or fewer rebounds. The 27-year-old guard has excelled as a scorer with Trae Young (knee) sidelined. Alexander-Walker has scored at least 20 points in 10 of the team's last 13 outings, knocking down multiple triples in all but one game over that stretch.