Alexander-Walker posted 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four assists and two rebounds over 33 minutes during the Hawks' 126-98 loss to the Spurs on Friday.

Alexander-Walker returned to the starting lineup Friday after coming off the bench Thursday against the Hornets. The Hawks struggled as a whole on both ends of the floor, but despite his inefficiencies from three-point range, Alexander-Walker still managed to lead Atlanta in scoring and finished as the game's second-leading scorer behind Victor Wembanyama (26 points). Since Dec. 1, Alexander-Walker has averaged 22.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.5 threes and 0.9 steals over 32.9 minutes per game.