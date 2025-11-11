Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (back) won't play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Alexander-Walker will miss his second straight matchup while dealing with back spasms. Keaton Wallace entered the starting lineup in Alexander-Walker's place Saturday and could have another opportunity to run with the first unit Monday night, though Vit Krejci and Luke Kennard will also be in contention for increased roles.
