Alexander-Walker (back) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Wednesday's game in Sacramento, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

It appears Alexander-Walker will be returning from a two-game stint on the sidelines Wednesday evening, which will likely shift Keaton Wallace back to the second unit. There may also be fewer shots and playmaking opportunities for Dyson Daniels.

