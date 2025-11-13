Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Upgraded to probable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (back) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Wednesday's game in Sacramento, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
It appears Alexander-Walker will be returning from a two-game stint on the sidelines Wednesday evening, which will likely shift Keaton Wallace back to the second unit. There may also be fewer shots and playmaking opportunities for Dyson Daniels.
