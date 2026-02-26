Hawks' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander-Walker (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Jalen Johnson (hip) will join Alexander-Walker on the sidelines for Thursday's game, so Jonathan Kuminga might be moving into the starting lineup and a prominent role Thursday evening. CJ McCollum also figures to be very busy on offense, and Corey Kispert could see an uptick in minutes. For now, Alexander-Walker should be considered questionable for Sunday's meeting with the Trail Blazers.
