Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Averages 11.2 minutes this preseason
Brussino averaged 11.2 minutes through five preseason games.
Brussino was picked up by the Hawks over this summer after previously playing with Dallas the season before. The 24-year-old will likely have trouble making the normal rotation since Malcolm Delaney, Marco Belinelli, and DeAndre' Bembry will be more involved in the second unit.
