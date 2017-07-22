Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Picked up by Hawks

Brussino was claimed off waivers by the Hawks on Saturday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Brussino, who was let go by the Mavericks on July 20, has been picked up by the Hawks. He showed some promise last season in limited minutes, but Dallas seemingly felt he wasn't worth the money he would have been guaranteed had they held onto him. The Hawks, however, are deep in rebuilding mode and jumped on the opportunity to add a wing player to the mix. Brussino averaged 2.8 points and 1.7 boards across 9.6 minutes per game last season. His potential workload for the upcoming season is pretty up in the air, though it seems possible he could garner a similar role for the Hawks.