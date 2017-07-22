Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Picked up by Hawks
Brussino was claimed off waivers by the Hawks on Saturday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Brussino, who was let go by the Mavericks on July 20, has been picked up by the Hawks. He showed some promise last season in limited minutes, but Dallas seemingly felt he wasn't worth the money he would have been guaranteed had they held onto him. The Hawks, however, are deep in rebuilding mode and jumped on the opportunity to add a wing player to the mix. Brussino averaged 2.8 points and 1.7 boards across 9.6 minutes per game last season. His potential workload for the upcoming season is pretty up in the air, though it seems possible he could garner a similar role for the Hawks.
More News
-
Nicolas Brussino: Let go by Mavericks•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Earns 37 minutes Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Starting at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Fills up stat sheet in Tuesday's start•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Nicolas Brussino: Recalled from D-League•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...