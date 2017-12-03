Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Recalled from G-League

Brussino was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Brussino was assigned to the G-League in late November and has only played in four games in the NBA this season. Even if he isn't sent back down to the G-League, the 24-year-old will likely struggle to see the court deep into the season since he seems to have fallen out of favor with the coach.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories