Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Recalled from G-League
Brussino was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Brussino was assigned to the G-League in late November and has only played in four games in the NBA this season. Even if he isn't sent back down to the G-League, the 24-year-old will likely struggle to see the court deep into the season since he seems to have fallen out of favor with the coach.
