Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Recalled from G-League
Brussino was recalled from G-league Sunday and will join the team for Monday's game against the Spurs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Brussino was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday. He's appeared in four games this season for the Hawks, averaging 2.5 minutes. Even if he isn't sent back down again, the 24-year-old will likely struggle seeing the court deep into the season since he's also been unable to score in those four games.
