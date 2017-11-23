Hawks' Nicolas Brussino: Shuttled back to G-League

Brussino was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Brussino has appeared in just four games for the Hawks this season, totaling just 10 minutes and scoring not points. He'll head back to the G-League after spending just two games with Atlanta and appearing in neither of them. While he'll likely be recalled before too long, Brussino will need the Hawks to get hit with multiple injuries before becoming a fantasy relevant option.