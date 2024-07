Djurisic suffered a left foot fracture Sunday against the Spurs and will miss the remainder of the Summer League, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

A timetable for Djurisic will be announced after further evaluation, but this is a tough blow for the rookie. Selected with the No. 43 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Djurisic is expected to remain overseas for at least one more season.