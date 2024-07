Djurisic suffered a left foot fracture Sunday in the Hawks' 79-76 loss to the Spurs in the Las Vegas Summer League.

A timetable for Djurisic will be announced after further evaluation, but he'll miss the rest of the Las Vegas Summer League. Selected with the No. 43 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Djurisic is expected to remain overseas during the 2024-25 season.