Hawks' Nikola Durisic: Assigned to G League
Atlanta assigned Durisic (elbow) to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Friday.
Durisic has yet to make an appearance in the NBA or G League this season as he continues to nurse an elbow injury. He can be considered week-to-week.
