The Hawks signed Durisic to a three-year, $5.95 million contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Durisic was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he's set to be part of the NBA roster ahead of the 2025-26 season and is also participating in the Summer League this offseason. The 21-year-old forward has yet to make his debut with the Hawks, and he could have a hard time cracking Atlanta's rotation to open the new campaign. Durisic made 32 appearances with the G League's College Park Skyhawks in 2024-25, having averaged 10.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the field.