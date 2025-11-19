site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Nikola Durisic: Recalled to NBA
RotoWire Staff
Atlanta recalled Durisic from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Tuesday.
Durisic is currently sidelined by an elbow issue and has yet to make his NBA debut for the Hawks.
