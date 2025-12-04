site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Nikola Durisic: Ruled out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Durisic (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.
Durisic has been bouncing between the G League and the NBA all season but has yet to make his debut for either team due to a right elbow sprain. He remains without a return timetable.
