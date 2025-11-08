site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Nikola Durisic: Won't play Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Durisic (elbow) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Durisic has yet to play a game this season. The next chance for him to make his season debut will be Monday against the Clippers.
