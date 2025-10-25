Hawks' Nikola Durisic: Won't suit up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durisic (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Durisic will sit out Saturday's contest, and his next chance to play will come Monday against the Bulls. However, the 21-year-old forward has yet to see the floor this season and isn't guaranteed playing time.
