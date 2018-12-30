Hawks' Omari Spellman: Assigned to G-League
Spellman has been assigned to the G-League's Erie BayHawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman has played just one game in the past ten, and will move down to the G-League to get some work in. He's been dealing with a hip injury, but looks have moved on from that injury.
