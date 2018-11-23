Spellman (hip) is available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Spellman suffered a setback with his bruised right hip that forced him out of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but the night off looks to have helped the rookie get right. Spellman will be available off the bench with John Collins remaining in the starting lineup Friday.

