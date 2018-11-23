Hawks' Omari Spellman: Available Friday
Spellman (hip) is available to play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Spellman suffered a setback with his bruised right hip that forced him out of Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but the night off looks to have helped the rookie get right. Spellman will be available off the bench with John Collins remaining in the starting lineup Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.