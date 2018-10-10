Spellman will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Spurs, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Spellman will be coming off the bench while coach Lloyd Pierce gives Vince Carter an opportunity to run with the starters. Spellman, the 30th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, has averaged 7.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steal across 24.5 minutes in two preseason contests.