Hawks' Omari Spellman: Contributes 11 points off bench Monday
Spellman totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 113-92 loss to the 76ers.
Spellman now has two games on the young season in which he has broken double-digit points, showing flashes of good shooting from all over the floor. Maybe his work on the offensive glass (4 offensive rebounds) Monday night will open up more opportunities for the rookie to showcase his versatility on the offensive end.
More News
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Puts up 17 in win•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Removed from injury report•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Ruled out for Friday's game•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Sprains ankle, doubtful for Friday•
-
Hawks' Omari Spellman: Plays 14 minutes off bench Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...