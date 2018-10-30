Spellman totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes in Monday's 113-92 loss to the 76ers.

Spellman now has two games on the young season in which he has broken double-digit points, showing flashes of good shooting from all over the floor. Maybe his work on the offensive glass (4 offensive rebounds) Monday night will open up more opportunities for the rookie to showcase his versatility on the offensive end.