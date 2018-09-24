Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce revealed Monday that Spellman will be sidelined for the start of training camp due to left shin soreness, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Spellman, the final pick of the first round of the June draft, is expected to be shut down for 7-to-10 days before gradually returning to activity. The 21-year-old was expected to vie for a spot in the Atlanta rotation right away in 2018-19, but with the injury seemingly putting his availability for the preseason in peril, he may have to settle for a more limited role off the bat. Spellman is a more natural fit at power forward, but Pierce said he envisions both the rookie and second-year big man John Collins seeing time at center this season, according to Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.