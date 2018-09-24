Hawks' Omari Spellman: Dealing with shin injury
Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce revealed Monday that Spellman will be sidelined for the start of training camp due to left shin soreness, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Spellman, the final pick of the first round of the June draft, is expected to be shut down for 7-to-10 days before gradually returning to activity. The 21-year-old was expected to vie for a spot in the Atlanta rotation right away in 2018-19, but with the injury seemingly putting his availability for the preseason in peril, he may have to settle for a more limited role off the bat. Spellman is a more natural fit at power forward, but Pierce said he envisions both the rookie and second-year big man John Collins seeing time at center this season, according to Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...