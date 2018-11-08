Spellman scored a team-high 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Knicks.

It was the best performance of the rookie's brief career to date, as Spellman set new personal bests in minutes, points, boards and blocks. He'll continue to start at power forward as long as John Collins (ankle) remains sidelined, but Spellman's role and court time outlook are hazy beyond that.