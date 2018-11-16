Spellman managed 10 points (4-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Spellman recorded his third double-double across his last five games Thursday, also leading the team with 15 shot attempts. Taurean Prince (Achilles) was out of this one which allowed other players to get additional looks on the offensive end. Spellman, although inefficient, took full advantage with another solid performance. John Collins (ankle) is getting closer to a return which is almost certainly going to take some of the shine off of Spellman. That being said, he has likely done enough to earn himself a regular spot in the rotation.