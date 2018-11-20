Spellman (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Spellman was forced to leave Monday's game against the Clippers after suffering a right hip contusion and did not return. With Spellman slated to miss Wednesday's game and John Collins still on a minutes restriction, the Hawks will be fairly light on frontcourt depth, which will likely mean more minutes for DeAndre' Bembry.