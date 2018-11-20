Hawks' Omari Spellman: Doubtful for Wednesday
Spellman (hip) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Spellman was forced to leave Monday's game against the Clippers after suffering a right hip contusion and did not return. With Spellman slated to miss Wednesday's game and John Collins still on a minutes restriction, the Hawks will be fairly light on frontcourt depth, which will likely mean more minutes for DeAndre' Bembry.
